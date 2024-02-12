PDP governors meet in Abuja over Edo election, economic hardship

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors are currently convening at the Oyo State Governors’ lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

Among those at the meeting are the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau).

Others are the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai, and the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Monday John Onyeme.

The gathering will delve into the PDP’s standing in Edo State, as preparations intensify for the upcoming governorship election.

The party leaders are keen on resolving controversies surrounding the election process, especially in light of legal threats from nine out of ten aspirants in Edo.

The meeting also aims to address critical issues affecting the nation.

At the forefront of discussions is the assessment of the country’s current situation, with a focus on providing valuable advice to the Federal Government.

The governors are also concerned about escalating insecurity.

Meanwhile, widespread protests have erupted in several states, driven by the prevailing economic hardships faced by citizens.

In response, the government has taken measures to alleviate the impact by releasing over a hundred thousand metric tons of grains to Nigerians.

However, there is growing concern that unscrupulous elements might hijack the grains, preventing them from reaching the citizens who genuinely need them.