PDP governors to hold emergency meeting in Abuja on Tuesday amid rift between Wike, Fubara

As the crisis between the Rivers State governor, Similaye Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike escalates, the governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have summoned an emergency meeting to address the crisis.

It was learned that the emergency meeting would hold on Tuesday, October 31, at Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, by 3pm.

The governors under the platform of the PDP Governors’ Forum, will be holding this emergency meeting to ensure that this crisis in Rivers state that has escalated does not go out of hands.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, APC, appointed Wike as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

It will be noted that Rivers State is one of the states under the control of PDP.

A member of the PDP-Governor’s Forum, who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “This emergency meeting has become imperative because we can not afford to close our eyes while things are going wrong.

“As a Forum, we must act fast to ensure that this crisis doesn’t go out of hands as such will not be to the benefit of anybody.”

The source also disclosed that the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States will also be discussed at the meeting and other issues of national importance.