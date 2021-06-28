PDP raises alarm as Ayade reportedly stops salaries of lawmakers, councilors who refused to join APC

Governor Ben Ayade has ordered the stoppage of salaries and allowances of seven House of Assembly Members and 91 councillors for refusing to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with him, the Cross River Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged.

Ayade had directed all elected officers and his appointees to go back to their various wards to register with APC after his defection in May.

Abeya News, a local media outlet in the state, reports that barely five weeks after his defection, Ayade had discreetly directed the office of the state accountant general and that of the legislature to withhold further payments of elected officers in the house and local government who refused to defect.

This development comes just as some appointees have been relieved of their positions.

Speaking in an interview with journalists over the weekend, the State PDP Caretaker Chairman, Efiok Cobham, Esq, said it is undemocratic to coerce elected officers to decamp to others.

He added that it was also wrong for Ayade to stop the salaries of officers elected on the platform of the PDP.

Cobham said PDP members in Cross River had been facing all forms of intimidation and harassment by the Ayade Administration for refusing to defect to APC, warning that the party would not fold its hands and watch its members pass through such ordeals.

He said it is a worrisome development because salaries and allowances are their legitimate earnings that have nothing to do with the party, adding that such an act is an illegality that would not go unchallenged legally in the state.

“It is criminal to seize elected officers’ salaries and allowances for not defecting to APC with you. It is true that all benefits and entitlements due 7 PDP legislators at the Assembly and 91 councillors across the 18 local government areas have been stopped because they refused to defect with the governor to APC.

“The Governor is not paying from his pocket. He has even collected the official cars allocated to some of the legislators. The councillors are being threatened and harassed daily, thereby putting fears into them.

“Well, we as a party would not fold our hands and allow our members to be humiliated just because they refused to join Ayade in APC. We shall seek redress in a competent court of law soon,” Cobhams said.

A source at the Assembly Complex in Calabar told the publication that the total amount due the members is about N11m which includes their allowances of N1.5m each and N200, 000 each for their legislative aides.

Lawmakers who have been affected by Ayade’s decision include Rt.Hons Fred Osim (Ikom I), Okpechi Gabriel (Obubra I), Nelson Ofem ( Yakurr I), Elizabeth Ironbar (Akpabuyo), Efa Esua ( Municipality) and Itam Abang ( Boki I).

The Speaker of the House of House of Assembly, Rt Hon Jones William Eteng, however, has said he is not aware that some members’ allowances have been seized, adding that all salaries due them have been paid to date.

