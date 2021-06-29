PDP threatens to take legal action as defection of more governors loom

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened litigation as there are rumors hovering that more governors are planning to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to a report by PUNCH, the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee has begun talks with three PDP governors, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, his Enugu State counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.

“The Zamfara State, Bello Mattawalle, is already in the kitty. We expect at least 18 of our governors to attend his homecoming to Gusau tomorrow (Tuesday).

“After him, we are expecting Governor Ikpeazu to follow. Talks have reached an advanced stage. You know will be concluding his second term by 2023 and of course, he would want to remain politically relevant. Details of conditions are still being worked out by both parties.

“The other governors have sent emissaries and talks are progressing. Recall that we extended the membership registration/ revalidation exercise. We did this to accommodate some of these people.

“We expect that they and their supporters will take advantage of our ward, local government and state congresses to get a foothold in the party, the APC is a party for all Nigerians,” the publication had quoted a bigwig of the APC as saying.

In this light, the PDP has threatened to take legal actions against erring party members.

The Spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke to PUNCH, however, refuted claims of more defection.

“It is unfortunate that we have a ruling party that has completely lost focus. The APC is one political party that came to power using propaganda and still thinks it can sustain itself using the same means.

“They wish to have all of our governors in their midst because they are not performing, but Nigerians know the difference and cannot longer be deceived,” Ologbondiyan said.

While effort to get the reactions of Mr Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu, and Fintri is yet to yield results, the PDP has cautioned the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mattawale, members of the State and National Assemblies against leaving the party.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Mr Matawalle is scheduled to officially defect from the PDP to the APC on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

“The PDP categorically cautions Bello Matawalle to know that his plans amount to a decision to vacate office as no law allows him to cross over to any other party with the governorship mandate statutorily given to the PDP through the ballot box, as already established by the provision of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the standing judgment of the Supreme Court.

“The PDP hopes that Bello Matawalle as well as members of the National and State Assembly from Zamfara state will take caution,” the PDP had said in a statement.

