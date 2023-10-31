PDP Wants LG Allocations To Kwara Stopped

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stall further release of local governments’ monthly allocation to the state. This is as the party also passed a vote-of-no-confidence on the state electoral commission (KWSIEC), alleging its members of partisanship. The PDP state chairman, Babatunde Mohammed, at a press conference in Ilorin yesterday, said the local government allocation should only be restored after the election of the third-tier of government suspended in 2019 is conducted and democratically elected officers are in office. He alleged that the chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF,) Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on resumption of office sacked and replaced the elected 16 council chairmen with Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) heads. This was however challenged in courts (High Court and Appeal Court) who separately ruled that the TIC administration was unnecessary. According to the courts: “this action was in flagrant disobedience to courts’ order.” Consequently, PDP demanded proper electoral process to usher in elected officers rather than handpicked officials who the PDP described as stooges. “This action was in flagrant disobedience to court orders barring the governor from suspending or dissolving democratically elected council chairmen or interfering with their financial activities until the lawful expiration of their tenure. “This is close to two years after the Court of Appeal judgement and close to three years after that of the trial court the governor has not obeyed. “Our party considers this a blatant affront to our judiciary and we call on the Attorney General of the federation, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi to immediately expedite actions to protect the sanctity of the rule of law. “It is in this note that we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Attorney General of the Federation to halt further disbursement of LG allocation to Kwara State,” PDP said. On the composition of KWSIEC, PDP stated that: “a careful study of the structure of the board has reflected that the board is filled with APC card carrying members. “This was evident in the opening remarks of the board chair, quoted saying he and his team are grateful to and will not disappoint the governor who only appointed them as political compensation for their roles in their party,” Babatunde alleged.

Related