PHOTOS: Baba Ijesha appears in court holding ‘How to Survive in Perilous Times’ text

A magistrate’s court sitting in Lagos state has denied Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha bail in the ongoing trial over alleged sexual assault on a minor.

The actor was arrested and detained by the Lagos state police after he was alleged to have sexually molested the minor twice.

The minor is the foster daughter of a popular comedian, known as Princess.

Appearing in court on Wednesday, Baba Ijesha was seen holding a popular motivational and text titled “How to Survive Perilous Times”

During the trial, Kayode Olabiran, his counsel, prayed the court to release his client, citing his deteriorating health. He said the controversial nature of the case has made it difficult to secure his release despite his bail as intending sureties were scared of the likely consequences.

But in his ruling, the judge, P. E. Nwaka, held that the court could not grant the actor bail because the matter was beyond its jurisdiction.

See photos below:

