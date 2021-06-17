PHOTOS: Sexagenarian nabbed while conveying arms, ammunition in car bonnet

A 60-year-old man identified as Umar Muhammed has been nabbed by security agents while conveying arms and ammunition across the country.

Authorities said that the suspect uses his vehicle to transport rifles concealed in the bonnet compartment from one location to another.

According to the Force Police Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, the suspect uses his age to beat security checks since the African tradition gives respect to those advanced in age.

A group of kidnappers identified as Muhammed Bello, 52; Umar Abubakar, 22; Usman Mohammed, 20; Musa Ibrahim, 53; and Lawal Ismail, 25, were linked to the suspect.

Crime Fighters Nigeria reports that the suspect told the Police that he mostly helps Fulani nomads convey their rifles.

Meanwhile, the FPRO assured that the Police would be more thorough and discreet in conducting searches on the elderly.

See photos below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

Pinterest



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

