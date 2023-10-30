Pioneer secretary-general of Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze, Ben Nwabueze is dead

The pioneer secretary-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an Igbo socio-cultural group, Ben Nwabueze, is dead.

According to a statement by his family, Nwabueze died on Sunday, October 29, at the age of 94 in Anambra state.

He was Nigeria’s first academic Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, as he was also a Teacher, Administrator, Businessman and former Minister of Education and Youth Development.

Nwabueze was born on December 22, 1932 in Atani, Ogbaru Local government Area of Anambra State.

His academic pursuit started at the CMS Central School Atani, from 1938 – 1945; C.M.S Central School, Onitsha (formerly, African College), 1947 – 1950.

He later went to London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London from 1956 – 1961 and School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, 1961 – 1962.

From 1962 – 1965, he was a Senior Lecturer at Holborn College of Law, London, and Senior Lecturer, University of Nigeria Nsukka, between 1967 – 1970.

In 1971, he was Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Zambia and Director, Law practice Institute, Zambia, 1973 – 1975

Nwabueze earned his Doctor of Laws, LL.D, at the University of London in 1978, based on his three outstanding books – Constitutionalism, Presidentialism, and Judicialism, thus entering the record books as the second (since the death of Dr. T.O. Elias), the only Nigerian and African holder of a higher doctorate degree in Law by published works.

He is also the first academic lawyer to be made a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, in 1978 strictly on the basis of his published works.