Police Arrest Persons Over Alleged Tiwa Savage Kidnap

By Guardian Nigeria 15 April 2023 | 2:28 pm The Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Ikoyi in Lagos, says it has arrested some persons in connection with the alleged attempt to kidnap Tiwa Savage. Tiwa Savage The Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Ikoyi in Lagos, says it has arrested some persons in connection with the alleged attempt to kidnap Tiwa Savage. The department’s spokesperson, CSP Oluniyi Ogundeyi, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos. NAN reports that the news of the attempt to kidnap the musician broke out on Friday through the social media. The reports revealed that the musician’s private security vigilance and the Nigerian police saved her from the suspects. It gathered that the failed plot was allegedly planned by Savage’s new domestic staff, who had been entrusted with vital information about her. Sources said that the domestic staff had been trailing the singer as she left her home and shared the information with other members of the alleged kidnapping gang. ”Yes, we have some suspects, they are in our custody. They are about four,” the spokesperson said. 2 hours ago The Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Ikoyi in Lagos, says it has arrested some persons in connection with the alleged attempt to kidnap Tiwa Savage. 2 hours ago The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday declared Sen. Ibrahim Bomai of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the senator-elect for Yobe South. 3 hours ago The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to partner with the National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) to empower and strengthen the capacity of nomads in the country. 6 hours ago Voter apathy trailed Saturday’s supplementary election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi. 7 hours ago Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has called for calm over the uproar created by the production of the new film, “Gang Of Lagos”. Runsewe, in a statement on Friday, said there was need for strategic rethinking on cultural related narratives by filmmakers in Nigeria to avoid public resentments and…

Related