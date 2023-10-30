Police arrests child trafficking syndicate for attempting to abduct 15-months-old baby in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command officers assigned to the Igbo-Eze North Police Division, in collaboration with the Neighborhood Watch Group, have arrested a child trafficking syndicate operating in the state.

During an operation by the officers, the culprit was arrested while he was attempting to abduct a 15-month-old child from her parent’s residence at Igogoro village in Enugu-Ezike community of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, on October 27.

The spokesperson of the command, Daniel Ndukwe, while confirming the incident stated that the suspect was arrested after he sneaked into the complainant’s house and attempted to steal the 15-month-old girl child.

”The suspect confessed to the crime, stating that he was contracted by his cohorts at large to steal children for ritual and other criminal purposes,” he said.

Ndukwe added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State CID for further investigations that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of other members of the criminal syndicate.

Meanwhile, another notorious child trafficker, Happiness Enyinnaya Iheukeumere also known as Doctor Hagi, and her accomplices were apprehended by the police.

While parading the suspects on Thursday, October 25, at the Police Command headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, said the arrest of the child trafficking kingpin followed a report by the parent of a 4-year-old child that was abducted.

The police investigation of the case led to the arrest of a culprit who led the investigators to the doctor.

The CP added that further investigations also led to the recovery of three children stolen by Dr. Hagi in different parts of the country and three of the children were stolen in Benue State.

“Following a case of abduction reported on 09 September 2023 at about 4.50 pm by One Ijeoma James 35 years old, in Awalama Rumuokoro, Port Harcourt, on 16th of August 2023, One Promise came into their compound and stole her 4-year-old son Prosper James, and all efforts to locate her child proved abortive.

“Police detective’s Special Area division undercover swung into action by means of intelligence-led policing, one Ifesinachi Opara was arrested, which also led to the arrest of one Happiness Enyinnaya Iheukwumere, A.K.A. Dr. Hagi, to whom he sold the child.

“Further investigation also led to the recovery of three more children trafficked by Dr Hagi from different locations of the country: three from Benue State, Benedict Kpaaka one year, seven months old, Godgift Julius 4 years old, and one Philomina 6 years old, all rescued from different locations in Port Harcourt where they had been sold.

“Further investigation revealed that one Angel Shimeson ‘f’, 25 years old, from Makurdi still (at large), is the supplier of the children to Dr. Hagi”, he stated.

However, CP Emeka said efforts are being made to arrest the culprits.