Police arrests kidnappers’ informant, armed robbers, carjacker in Abuja (photo)

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have arrested several criminal suspects linked with robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, and one-chance incidents in the nation’s capital territory.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, who paraded the suspects on Wednesday, October 25, said following a distress call about a robbery incident at Zone B Apo resettlement, police operatives from Apo division swiftly mobilized to the scene and apprehended one Ogbonna Ezechukwu.

The CP stated that he is a notorious and wanted armed robber who has broken into many homes within the Apo axis with members of his gang who are presently at large, adding that he is assisting the Police in arresting his accomplices on the run.

An informant and logistic supplier to a gang of kidnappers was trailed and arrested by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command, following credible information.

The suspect confessed to being an informant and food supplier to bandits terrorizing the Mpape, Bwari, and Byazhin axis and getting the usual ₦10,000 to ₦15,000 rewards for carrying out the tasks, however, he is currently working with the police to apprehend others.

Meanwhile, following a report by a distressed victim who stated that his ash-colored Toyota Corolla car Reg No: ENU 104 JZ 2023 was discovered to have been removed from where it was parked at Michael Opara Way, Wuse zone 5, at the close of work on October 16, police operatives from Utako Division swung into action, tracked and recovered the vehicle at Tollgate, Kaduna State with the help of Tracking device.

Also, the new Operation Sting and anti-one chance squad created by the FCT Police Command carried out coordinated operations and impounded nine tinted vehicles used for one-chance activities.

In the same vein, on October 22, police operatives from CPS, while on routine patrol, intercepted a Gold colored Toyota Corolla with hand-inscribed Reg. No. RSH 287 is suspected to be used for one-chance activities at phase 1 Federal Secretariat.

On sighting police operatives, the suspect took to his heels leaving behind both the car and the victim whom he had attempted to rob.

The CP has urged members of the public to rethink handing over their original particulars to their servants or drivers while noting that investigations by the police revealed that the suspect, who was a driver to the owner of the vehicle, stole the vehicle from the house and was able to sell it because the original particulars of the vehicle were in his possession.

On the same day, police operatives at Utako Division received a distress call that a Toyota Prado SUV jeep with Reg. No. KWL 276 CL was snatched at gunpoint from the owner at Utako by hoodlums.

The police operatives, however, gave the hoodlums a hot chase, forcing them to abandon the vehicle which has since been released to the owner.