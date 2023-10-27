Police arrests robber for attacking 80-year-old man with grinding stone in Ogun

The Ogun state police command has arrested a man for attacking an octogenarian with a grinding stone, after invading the victim’s apartment in the Agbado area of the state.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday, October 24, saw the culprit stealing N12,700 from the elderly man’s apartment after the attack had thrown him into unconsciousness.

The victim’s son who had just returned home from work immediately reported the incident at a nearby station after meeting his father lying in the pool of blood.

The sympathizers who flooded the scene with the victim’s son rushed the aged man to the hospital.

Although the suspect fled the scene before the police could arrest him he was apprehended by the community members and handed over to the police.

The culprit was said to have been arrested in the Ogba-Ayo and Ijoko areas of the state by the joint efforts of policemen and other security outfits.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, while confirming the incident on Thursday, October 26, disclosed that the 80-year-old man had regained consciousness and was responding to treatment in a nearby hospital, adding that the stolen cash had also been recovered.

“The suspect has been arrested and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Abeokuta for further investigation. He will be charged with attempted murder and robbery,” Odutola said.