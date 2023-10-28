Police arrests teenager for killing mother of 8 in Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command paraded an 18-year-old boy today Friday, October 27, alongside other suspects that killed a mother of eight in her residence.

The woman was ruthlessly slain in her bedroom at Jeka Da Fari Quarters on Friday, October 20, by an unidentified assailant but after a thorough investigation, the 18-year-old was apprehended.

The suspect, after interrogation, said the victim was his friend’s mother and also admitted to having deliberately implicated another person who was earlier arrested in connection with the crime.

He claimed that he brought up the man because, while they were working together at the garage, he had caused him to lose his job.

The Spokesperson of the command, ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar, paraded the suspect at the police headquarters in Gombe on Thursday, October 26, alongside other crime suspects.

According to the PPRO, at about 10 pm, a formal complaint was received at Pantami Division from the victim’s son, that his mother had been slaughtered with a knife by an unknown person around 9:30 pm.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, Police operatives attached to Pantami Division immediately responded and went to the scene where Aishatu Abdullahi was found in a pool of blood, and was immediately rushed to the hospital but was certified dead by a medical Doctor at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.

“The suspect was arrested on October 22, 2023, at around 01:30 p.m. in connection to the case following credible intelligence received by the investigative team which was constituted by DC Operations, CP Hayatu Usman on behalf of the Command, headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, SCID Gombe.

“During the investigation, the suspect confessed to sneaking into Aishatu Abdullahi’s room in search of his spanner, which she had seized from him”, the PPRO said.

The suspect also stated that he was joined in the room to complete the act by a 17-year-old accomplice. During interrogation, the boy was also taken into custody but claimed not to know who killed the victim.

“The suspect mentioned that Aishatu returned from the neighbors, found him in her room, and questioned him but he refused to leave, resulting in him attacking her, strangling her, and killing her with a knife and escaping through the toilet to an unknown destination, leaving behind his stained shirt and knife but managed to escape with the Spanner which was later recovered from him.

“Further investigation revealed through eyewitnesses that at the time of the incident when the said Aishatu was screaming for help, they were together with the said Idris who assisted in calling the relatives of the deceased on the phone but they were not reachable

“The suspect also confirmed to have committed the act alone without support from Idris stating that he only mentioned Idris because he had caused him to be sacked from the garage where they were working together, leaving him unemployed for a year

“The Spanner, blood-stained shirt, and Knife were recovered from the scene as exhibits

“It is important to note that the Gombe State Police Command is committed to ensuring that the state remains safe and secure for all citizens and residents

“We believe in the partnership between the Police and the public, and we have been working closely with community leaders, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to maintain law and order in the state,” Muazu added.

According to the culprit, he said he was in a room to take a spanner in order to fix a motorcycle brought to the mechanic’s garage at the front of the house.

“It was my first time committing such a crime and I don’t know what came over me to kill her because she was the mother of my friend. I found the knife in her room and used it to stab her severally and later slaughtered her and left with the spanner,” he said.