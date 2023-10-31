Police arrests teenager for killing University lecturer in Niger (Photos)

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested over her involvement in the death of Doctor Fumilola Adefolalu Sharifat, a lecturer with the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences at the Federal University of Technology, FUT, Minna on Monday, October 30.

It may be recalled that Dr. Sharifat was been found dead in her residence, lying in a pool of blood in the Gbaiko Area of the town on Saturday, October 28, her body was discovered when her church members traced her home after she was not seen during service and later police operatives moved the body to the mortuary.

However, the culprit (house help) while being paraded at the Bosso Police Station in Minna, Niger state confessed to the crime, stating that her intention was to confront and beat the deceased up for sending her packing but eventually, killed her. According to the culprit, she had gone to the residence with two of her classmates who, adding that while beating her, they discovered that the lecturer would report them when she was left alone, and in other to avoid such a situation, they decided to kill her. The teenager , an SS 2 Student of Day Secondary School, Gidan Kuka, stated that Smart and Walex hit the deceased with a stool before stabbing the deceased with knives repeatedly and leaving her dead.

“It was Walex who said that she would recognize us if we left her alive, so they started stabbing her with the knife we brought, I then struggled with the knife with them which made Smart enter her kitchen and take a knife there and they continued stabbing her.

“They stabbed the lecturer in her stomach, her hands, her legs and she was just shouting Jesus, Jesus. After all that, they took her phone and laptop and her car battery before we left the house in the motorcycle we came in”, she said.

Prior to her, arrest she had been living with the deceased for three weeks, adding that the deceased who was supposed to sponsor her education sent her packing because she could no longer bear her misconduct.

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abiodun Wasiu while parading the suspect, said that the police are on the trail of her friends, saying that the investigation is ongoing as the case is being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.