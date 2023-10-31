Police Council Meets To Confirm Egbetokun As IGP

By Odita Sunday, Abuja 31 October 2023 | 5:30 pm Police Council has confirmed Dr Kayode Egbetokun as the substantive Inspector General of Police, at its first meeting under President Bola Tinubu. Egbetokun earned the confirmation following his giant strides in capacity building of officers, and operational decisions a few months after appointment. The last time the Nigeria Police Council met was on June 4,… IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun Police Council has confirmed Dr Kayode Egbetokun as the substantive Inspector General of Police, at its first meeting under President Bola Tinubu. Egbetokun earned the confirmation following his giant strides in capacity building of officers, and operational decisions a few months after appointment. The last time the Nigeria Police Council met was on June 4, 2021 when former President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the meeting of the council. The meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu also had in attendance the 36 state governors, Minister of the FCT, Chairman of the police service commission, and the Inspector General of Police. 28 mins ago Police Council has confirmed Dr Kayode Egbetokun as the substantive Inspector General of Police, at its first meeting under President Bola Tinubu. Egbetokun earned the confirmation following his giant strides in capacity building of officers, and operational decisions a few months after appointment. The last time the Nigeria Police Council met was on June 4,… 1 hour ago A non-profit foundation, Caprecon Development Foundation, has expressed worry over the growing rate of out-of-school children in Kano, just as he promised to complement government effort to return the vulnerable children back to school. Statistics indicated over 3 million out-of-school children in Northern Nigeria with Kano having the larger percent, an ugly development fast become… 2 hours ago The governor of Ogun Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday revealed his administration’s plan to deploy Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fueled mass transit buses to students across campuses in the state. 2 hours ago The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has announced a direct intervention in public tertiary institutions for the year 2024. At an interactive session with heads of over 200 beneficiary institutions yesterday in Abuja, Echono said the meeting was called to get their input into the draft disbursement guidelines for tertiary institutions… 2 hours ago The Senate has approved the nomination of Zacchaeus Adedeji as Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Appearing at Tuesday’s upper chamber for his screening, Adedeji disclosed his plans to improve the nation’s revenue. Adedeji explained that the issue in Nigeria is that of proper data, stating that developing data upon which decisions will… 2 hours ago President Bola Tinubu says the Federal Government will inaugurated a Presidential Taskforce to monitor and ensure progress of the deployment of key projects in the power sector. Tinubu said this at the Nigerian Electricity Supply industry (NESI) Market Participants and Stakeholders Round Table (NMPSR), on Monday in Abuja. The round table had as theme; “NESI… 2 hours ago The House of Representatives, on Tuesday resolved to invite the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu over modalities to be used in the distribution of N25,000 per month to 15 million households over a period of three months. This was sequel to an urgent motion moved by Morufu Adebayo (Osun, PDP)… 3 hours ago President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, wrote the House of Representatives seeking the approval of the lawmakers for a supplementary appropriation bill of N2,176,791,286,033. The president in a letter read at plenary, the speaker, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, said the supplementary budget is aimed at addressing labour wage adjustments, security, and other matters. Aside from that, the… 3 hours ago Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, has advised former vice president Atiku Abubakar to end his “unprofitable” presidential ambition. In a statement titled: “Time for Atiku Abubakar to finally go away and end his ambition to be President”, Onanuga observed that Atiku had been in that pursuit for three… 3 hours ago The Federal Government is proposing to introduce a sports betting industry tax scheme in the country. The executive secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), Bello Maigari, on Tuesday said Nigerians spend billions of dollars on betting each year despite the economic hardship in the country. Maigari said this at the second edition of…

