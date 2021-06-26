Police free father of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murderer of Super TV CEO

The Lagos State Police Command has released the father of 21-year-old Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, who allegedly stabbed Michael Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, to death.

Following Chidinma’s arrest on Wednesday, June 23 for allegedly murdering Mr Ataga, the police also picked up her father over attempts to resist his daughter’s arrest.

When the police arrived at their Alagomeji apartment to arrest Chidinma, her father who was convinced that his daughter could not have committed such a crime, violently resisted her arrest.

This prompted the police to arrest both of them.

The police, on Saturday, released Chidinma’s father on bail. Also released on bail is one Nkechi Mogbo, the lady who operated the service apartment where Chidinma, the 300 level University of Lagos undergraduate, allegedly killed Ataga.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, said that the suspect’s account of how she perpetrated the crime exonerated her father and Mogbo.

Odumosu, in a statement, said, “Chidinma’s statement exonerated her father as she said that he was not aware of the incident. We released him. Also, the lady in our custody, one Mrs Nkechi Mogbo, who leased the flat from the property owner and used it for a service apartment, has been released on bail.

“After Magbo was arrested, she assisted the police because of the information she gave us. Now that we got the principal suspect, and the fact that the principal suspect confessed that she singularly committed the act, and equally went further to explain that she never met Nkechi Mogbo, but that she only phoned her and that they transacted all the business online, I have ordered her release on bail while we continue our investigation.

“However, if any other thing during the investigation points to her, bail is not the end of the case and we will bring her back.”

The Street Journal, on Thursday, reported that Ms. Chindinma was paraded by the police and she narrated her involvement in the murder.