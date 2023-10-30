Police impound vehicle conveying criminals in Adamawa, recover charms, weapons (Photos)

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command attached to Yolde Pate Divisional Headquarters have intercepted a vehicle conveying three criminals with varying weapons in their possession in the Yola metropolis.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, said in a statement today Monday, October 30, that the operatives while on confidence-building patrol along Yola-Yadim Road, stopped a vehicle with the registration number GME 2354 AE.

He further explained that the vehicle had only three persons when it was driven to the point where it was intercepted.

“The driver, upon citing security check, drove recklessly to beat the security check but was chased to a corner. They immediately abandoned the vehicle and escaped arrest.

“The recovered vehicle was searched immediately, leading to the recovery of two daggers, a chain, a padlock, and some charms suspected to be used in perpetrating kidnapping activities,” the statement read.

It added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola has assured that criminals will never escape arrest in the state.

However, the CP urged members of the public to provide timely information that could help apprehend the fleeing criminals.

It may be recalled that similar a incident occurred when the Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, said it had impounded 10 vehicles suspected to have been used for criminal activities in the territory.

The vehicles were impounded by the newly created ‘Anti-One Chance Squad’ of the command to curb the menace of “one chance” activities within the FCT.

According to reports, most of the vehicles impounded had tinted glasses on them, and during searches, axes, cutlasses, and knives, ostensibly for use in carrying out their criminal activities were recovered from the vehicles.

Three suspects who were arrested in connection with the seizure of the vehicles have been under investigation while others were arrested over alleged armed robbery and kidnapping and are subjected to interrogations and made to face the law.