Police invade kidnappers’ hideouts in Abuja, kill several suspects, destroy camps

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Bureau – Intelligence Response Team, have eliminated several suspected kidnappers, including kingpin, Musa Wada-Magaji aka Sabo, in the Mpape area of Abuja.

The killing of the terrorists came after an attack on their hideouts in Mpape by officers of the Force.

The Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, February 10.

Adejobi noted that Wada, aka Sabo, was the mastermind behind numerous kidnappings for ransom activities plaguing areas including Mpape and Bwari in the FCT; Kagarko in Kaduna; Masaka, and Nukun Village in Nasarawa State.

He added that Wada’s elimination followed the recent killing of one of his associates, Musa Wada, on Thursday, February 8.

Adejobi said, “In the early hours of February 9, 2024, around 2.40 am, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Bureau – Intelligence Response Team, acting on intelligence, successfully attacked, neutralised and eliminated many notorious kidnappers including the kidnapping kingpin identified as Musa Wada (Sabo) Magaji, in an operation conducted around Mpape, Abuja.

“The team also destroyed the camps of the dreaded kidnappers who have been thorns in the flesh of Abuja residents in recent times. The armed bandits engaged the police operatives in a gun battle that lasted for about 30 minutes, which left many of the bandits fatally injured, while one of the police operatives sustained bullet wounds.

“This significant achievement follows closely on the heels of the neutralisation of Abubakar Wada, an associate of Musa Wada, on February 8, 2024, who served as a lead to their hideout. Musa Wada, aka Sabo, was the mastermind behind numerous kidnappings for ransom activities plaguing areas including Mpape and Bwari in the FCT; Kagarko in Kaduna; Masaka, and Nukun Village in Nasarawa State. His modus operandi involved identifying wealthy targets and mobilizing armed gangs to carry out abductions for ransom.”

The FPRO added that “the successful raid on their hideout, situated in the outskirts of Mpape Hills, was conducted by men of the FIB-IRT through a surprise assault, resulting in the elimination of these notorious criminals.

“Additionally, items recovered from the hideout include mobile phones, multiple SIM cards, charms, and hard drugs, which are crucial pieces of evidence aiding ongoing investigations. Efforts are on to recover additional arms and ammunition and other equipment they use for their nefarious operations.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and will continue to employ proactive measures to dismantle criminal networks and bring perpetrators of heinous crimes to justice, against all odds.”