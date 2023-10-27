Police Nab Notorious Suspect ‘Alagbon’ In Anambra

By NAN 27 October 2023 | 9:40 am Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested one Obioma Okafor-Ama, popularly known as Alagbon, who has been torn in the flesh of people of the Nise Community in the Awka South Local Government Area. Handcuff Photo:Getty Image Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested one Obioma Okafor-Ama, popularly known as Alagbon, who has been torn in the flesh of people of the Nise Community in the Awka South Local Government Area. Alagbon, who has been on the Police wanted list for a long time, was finally arrested by personnel from the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, in his hideout following a tipoff on Oct. 19 CP Aderemi Adeoye, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, confirmed the arrest of Alagbon to NAN in Awka on Friday. Adeoye said the suspect was arrested in his hideout in Nise by his men from the RSS, Awkuzu, after days of intelligence. He said he was presently in custody and would be charged in court after the investigation was concluded. Alagbon is alleged to be a ringleader of a notorious cult group that has terrorised residents of the town and neighbouring communities with attendant maiming and killing of victims. “The notorious cultist and his gang have been on the wanted list of police for a long time. “Alagbon is part of the group responsible for several cult-related killings in Awka. “We are happy and jubilating when we heard the news of his arrest,” a source said. 4 mins ago A joint environmental task force has stormed the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State to dislodge the illegal use of the environment. 20 mins ago Some members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) have revealed that only 10 million out of the 73 million Nigerian workers have enrolled in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). 28 mins ago Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested one Obioma Okafor-Ama, popularly known as Alagbon, who has been torn in the flesh of people of the Nise Community in the Awka South Local Government Area. 1 hour ago The House of Representatives has summoned singer Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, to appear before it over the royalties of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad. 1 hour ago The House of Representatives has responded to public criticism regarding its ever-expanding number of standing committees, which has now reached 134, even in the face of economic challenges affecting the country. 2 hours ago The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Friday to Sunday. 2 hours ago No fewer than 20 people sustained various degrees of injuries following a tanker explosion at a petrol station in the Rigasa area of Kaduna. 3 hours ago The Lagos State government yesterday resumed the demolition of illegal structures built on canals and drainage setbacks at the Ikota drainage channel in Lekki. 3 hours ago A joint committee of the House of Representatives has invited controversial musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, as parts of moves to secure proper compensation and royalties for the late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, a.k.a. MohBad. The joint committee, comprising the committees on Youth, Justice and Legislative Compliance, in a letter yesterday, asked… 3 hours ago United States, through its U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), has prioritised climate resilience, adaptation, and mitigation in Africa, expecting 28 delegates from 13 African countries. The USTDA Director, Enoh Titilayo Ebong, in a statement, at the Foreign Press Centre (FPC), yesterday, said 28 African delegates from 13 countries would converge on Los Angeles and…

