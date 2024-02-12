Police raid criminal hideout in Abuja, arrest 307 suspects (Photo)

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, utilizing Operation Velvet, conducted a raid on a notorious criminal hideout located in Gidan Dambe, within the Dei-Dei-Zuba axis.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 12, by the spokesperson for the Command, Josephine Adeh, it was revealed that a total of 307 suspects, involved in various criminal activities, were apprehended during the operation.

She added that the raid yielded significant results, with the recovery of one English Pistol alongside 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition from an individual named Ibrahim Tukur, who claimed affiliation with the Department of State Services (DSS).

Other exhibits seized during the operation include motorcycles, wraps of marijuana, illicit substances, and items suspected to have been stolen from innocent residents.

Operation Velvet, which was launched on February 10, by the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, who highlighted the objectives of the operation, comprising all tactical teams of the Command, aims to combat vehicular criminality and other forms of crimes in the territory.

Igweh reiterated the commitment of the Command to prioritize the security of the populace.

He cautioned officers against engaging in extortion and emphasized the importance of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Meanwhile, to uphold public safety, the Gombe state Police Command conducted an extensive crackdown on criminal hideouts within the region.

According to ASP Mahid Abubakar, the Public Relations Officer, the operation resulted in the arrest of 31 suspects, with nine individuals suspected of involvement in illegal drug-related activities.

Various suspected hard drugs, including dry leaves believed to be Indian hemp and exol yellow tablets, were seized during the raid.

Abubakar emphasized the importance of community vigilance and collaboration in combating crime.

However, he reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Gombe state police command to ensuring the safety and well-being of residents, highlighting the significance of such operations in maintaining law and order.