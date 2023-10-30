Police shoot at, teargas governor Fubara as he storms Rivers assembly amid impeachment threats (Videos)

Gunshots were heard at the Rivers House of Assembly on Monday, October 30, as Governor Siminalayi Fubara stormed the Complex following an alleged move to impeach him and remove the Leader of the Assembly, Edison Ehie.

The Nigeria Police Force in the state also sprayed water on Fubara and teargased him as he made his way to the State House of Assembly Complex.

This was as members of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, have also taken over the Assembly premises over the development.

24 lawmakers of the assembly on the same Monday morning signed an impeachment notice and forwarded it against Fubara.

The governor, after the incident accused the security operatives of compromise, saying they shot directly at him.

“From what I have seen the security agency is even compromised. They were shooting at me directly but it doesn’t matter, somebody will die one day.

“When people here ask who is this Fubara? He is that man that was killed for his struggle. I am not against anybody. I’m not planning anything against anybody that I don’t know where these things are coming from.

“Let it be put on record that whoever masterminded this is trying to shift… I heard some people gathered to do whatever. That is purely rubbish. You can’t sit when there is problem and say you are doing anything. What are you doing? I’m the chief security officer. I’m the head of the government, whatever action that is taken here is null and void. For our good people, I know you are prayerful. You have been praying for me. God will see us to the end.”

Recall that the Rivers State House of Assembly was on Sunday, October 29, set ablaze by suspected political thugs in the state.

This came after a move by the state assembly to commence an impeachment process on the Leader of the House, Hon. Edison Ehie, and Governor Fubara the following day.

The arsonists had carried out the act at about 9:45pm, causing uneasy calm around the assembly complex where the State Police Command also stands.

A senior police officer in the state, who did not want to be mentioned confirmed the development, adding that it took efforts of police and the state Fire Service teams to put out the fire.

“Yes, the Rivers State House of Assembly main chamber was under attack and set on fire. It was policemen and the fire service team that helped to put out the fire,” the source said.