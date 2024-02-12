Power generation set to receive boost with FID on Iseni gas project

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has announced that it is actively making efforts to stimulate continuous investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector to bolster the country’s economic growth with a commitment by the NNPC-SPDC joint venture on the Iseni Gas Project.

The Chief Corporate Communication Officer of NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, revealed that the NNPC-SPDC has committed to taking the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Iseni Gas Project.

This decision will lead to the construction of a dedicated upstream facility capable of supplying 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCF) to the domestic market for 10 years.

He emphasized that this project will not only increase gas volumes available for domestic use but also result in substantial forex savings for the nation.

Meanwhile, the intervention by NNPC Limited is expected to sustain momentum and finalize terms with partners for other upstream gas development projects.

He noted that the addition of 100 MMSCF of gas per day to the domestic market will translate into significant benefits, including the generation of 400 Megawatts (MW) of electricity or 1.5 Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPa) of Urea.

The Iseni gas project will involve the transportation of gas from the prolific Iseni wells through a dedicated 24 X 50km pipeline to the NAG 3 Gas Plant at Utorogu, from there, the gas will be processed and injected into the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) for distribution to the domestic market.

Soneye highlighted that this milestone was achieved through strong collaboration and support from the Federal Government and NNPC Ltd., under the strategic leadership of the group chief executive officer and guidance of President Tinubu.

However, with Nigeria’s gas reserve estimated at 206 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF), consistent investment in the gas value chain could position the country as Africa’s gas powerhouse.

Soneye emphasized that these efforts, spearheaded by President Tinubu’s administration and driven by the NNPCL team led by Mele Kyari, demonstrate a commitment to enhancing the standard of living for Nigerians through energy initiatives.