Presidency responds as Avengers threaten to destroy oil installations in Niger Delta

Following threats by Niger Delta Avengers to resume destruction of oil pipelines if the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is not inaugurated among other demands as unnecessary, the Presidency has responded.

According to the Presidency, such action by the militants is not necessary.

The Presidency, in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said the demands of the militant group have been addressed by Buhari in a meeting with the newly elected leaders of Ijaw National Council and other Niger Delta stakeholders, who visited him in his office in Abuja over the weekend.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that President Buhari assured that the NDDC board will be inaugurated as soon as he receives the final report of the ongoing forensic audit of the commission.

Reiterating this in the statement, the Presidency said:

“The media was Sunday awash with threats and demands by a group, Niger Delta Avengers, to embark on economic sabotage through the bombing of critical oil and gas installations unless certain demands, including the development of the Niger Delta, and restructuring of the Federation, were met.

“It is, however, curious that the threat was coming less than 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the leadership of the Niger Delta and Ijaw National Congress (INC), at the Presidential Villa, and the germane issues had been responded to, especially call for restructuring of the Federation, and the inauguration of a Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Buhari who met with the Ijaw leaders had said he had noted the 10-point demand of the leaders, particularly the completion of the East-West road,

“I particularly note your ten-point demand to the Federal Government in your inaugural speech and assure you that this administration is frontally addressing them.

“A contentious issue that has been a subject of discourse amongst the Ijaw people of recent has been the need for the Niger Delta Development Commission to live up to its billing by delivering the required succour to the people of the region. Based on the mismanagement that had previously be-devilled the NDDC, a forensic audit was set up and the result is expected by the end of July 2021.

“I want to assure you that as soon as the forensic audit report is submitted and accepted, the NDDC Board would be inaugurated. However, I would like to implore you that the Ijaw National Congress should play a more active role in making sure that the mismanagement that occurred in the past is not repeated,” Buhari had said.

This newspaper also exclusively reported that board members of the NDDC had been nominated and their names will get to the Senate as soon as the forensic results have been submitted to President Buhari.

