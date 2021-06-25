President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of three-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles Squad who won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994, The Guardian reports.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, 24 June, titled ‘President Buhari allocates houses to 1994 Super Eagles squad, winners of the African Cup of Nations.’

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of three-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994, making real a promise by the Federal Government.

“Following a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, the President approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crews received their houses already.

“The players are Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Deceased).

“Others are Uche Okafor (Deceased), Thompson Oliha (Deceased), Stephen Keshi (Deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.”

Already, Wilfred Abonavalle, Uche Okafor, Thompson Oriha, and Stephen Keshi from the 1994 AFCON winning squad have passed on.