Buhari postpones London medical trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his scheduled trip to London, the United Kingdom (UK), for a medical follow-up visit.

According to The Nation, this was contained in a statement issued on Friday, 25 June, by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

According to the statement, the Presidency would subsequently announce a new date for the scheduled trip.

“The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, 2021, has been postponed.

“A new date will be announced in due course,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that the President informed Nigerians, via a statement issued on Thursday afternoon by Adesina, about his plan to leave the country on Friday (today).

“President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of July 2021,” he had said on Thursday.

It would also be recalled that the President left the country for a medical check-up in London earlier in the year, between March 30 and April 16, 2021.