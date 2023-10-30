President Tinubu appoints top EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, six others as aides for AGF

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a top prosecutor for the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, and six others as new aides.

Oyedepo is an employee of the EFCC as he was one of the EFCC officials victimized alongside then acting chairman of the agency, Ibrahim Magu, by the immediate-past AGF, Abubakar Malami, who instigated a probe of the agency to oust Magu.

In one of Oyedepo’s landmark cases, he helped the anti-graft agency secure the final forfeiture of N9.2 billion, $8.4 million linked to former Nigerian first lady, Patience Jonathan, in 2019.

The new appointees have been deployed to the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja.

They are meant to function under the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

The new appointees include:

1. Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, Special Assistant on Financial Crimes and Public Prosecution Compliance.

2. Hussein Oloyede, Special Assistant on Arbitration, Drafting and Regulations

3. Kamarudeen Ogundele, Special Assistant to the President on Communication and Publicity

4. Monsurat Gafar, Special Assistant on Coordination and Intergovernmental Agency Relations

5. Marcus-Obiene Fernández, Special Assistant on Justice Sector Reforms And Ict/Digital and Innovative Technology

6. Ahmed Wada, Special Assistant on Special Duties

7. Tolu Obamuroh, Technical Adviser on Oil and Gas, Arbitration and International Disputes.