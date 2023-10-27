President Tinubu okays new leadership team for Federal Civil Service Commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of twelve individuals to serve in the Federal Civil Service Commission, FCSC.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday, October 27, the appointment of the members into the Commission is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

Ngelale said that upon confirmation, the new FCSC leadership is expected to commence work with effect from November 30, 2023, following the expiration of tenure of the current FCSC Chairman and membership on November 29, 2023.

The President’s spokesperson added that President Tinubu anticipates that the new FCSC leadership will competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation, and digitization of the Federal Bureaucracy to enable, and not stifle, growth and enhanced private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy, in full adherence to the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.

List of individuals appointed into the Commission:

Prof. Tunji Olaopa — Chairman

Dr. Daudu Ibrahim Jalo — Member (Representing Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba)

Gekpe Grace Isu — Member (Representing Akwa Ibom and Cross River)

Dr. Chamberlain Nwele — Member (Representing Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu)

Rufus N. Godwins — Member (Representing Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa)

Dr. Adamu Hussein — Member (Representing Niger and Federal Capital Territory)

Aminu Nabegu — Member (Representing Jigawa and Kano)

Hindatu Abdullahi — Member (Representing Kaduna and Katsina)

Shehu Aliyu — Member (Representing Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara)

Odekunle Rukiyat Aduke — Member (Representing Kogi and Kwara)

Jide Jimoh — Member (Representing Lagos and Ogun)

Dr. Festus Oyebade — Member (Representing Osun and Oyo)