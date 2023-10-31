President Tinubu requests Senate’s confirmation of 10 newly appointed RECs

President Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate to screen and confirm 10 new Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, for a term of five years.

The President’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at plenary on Tuesday, October 31.

These new RECs were appointed recently to serve in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The newly appointed RECs are Etekamba Umoren (Akwa Ibom) Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo) Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti) Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji (Gombe) Shehu Wahab (Kwara) Prof. Mohammed Yelwa (Niger).

Others are Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers), Isma’ila Kaura Moyi (Zamfara), Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos) and Aminu Kasimu Idris (Nasarawa).

Their appointment was met with controversies that some of them could be card-carrying members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and two others were said to be long-term allies of prominent politicians serving in the Tinubu administration.

Tinubu, in the letter seeking confirmation of the electoral commissioners, requested members of the upper legislative chamber to give his request expeditious consideration.

Also at the Senate’s plenary, President Tinubu presented another N2.18 trillion supplementary budget to the National Assembly.

The President’s request was contained in a letter sent to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, which was read at the plenary on the same Tuesday.