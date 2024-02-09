President Tinubu signs amended electricity act bill into law

President Bola Tinubu has signed the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, into law.

Ajule Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced this in a statement on Friday, February 9.

According to him, the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to address the development and environmental concerns of host communities, and sets aside five percent of the actual annual operating expenditures of power generating companies, GENCOs, from the preceding year for the development of their respective host communities.

“The bill further provides that the funds set aside for the development of host communities will be received, managed, and administered for infrastructure development in the host communities by a reputable Trustee/Manager to be jointly appointed by the respective GENCO and their host community,” the statement read.

The bill, sponsored by a House of Representatives member, Honourable Babajimi Benson, representing Ikorodu federal constituency of Lagos State, on July 27, 2023, and the Senate on November 14, 2023.

President Tinubu had in June 2023, assented to the electricity bill, which authorizes states, companies and individuals to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

The new electricity law repeals the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, EPSRA, which was signed by then President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2005.

The EPSRA (2005) provided the legal, regulatory and governance frameworks underpinning the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI.