President Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of ICPC boss, Musa Aliyu, others

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Senate to consider and confirm the nomination of Musa Aliyu, a lawyer and Attorney-General of Jigawa State, for appointment as the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

He also requested the upper legislative chamber to confirm Saka Suleiman and Professor Gaji Dantata as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

The requests of the President were contained in two separate letters addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, who presided on the plenary on Wednesday, October 26.

Tinubu said, “In compliance with the provision of Section 3(6)of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission, ICPC, Establishment Act 2000, I am pleased to present for confirmation, by the Senate, the appointment of Mr. Musa Aliyu as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission, ICPC.”

The appointment of Aliyu, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, recently, was sequel to the request of the outgoing Chairman of the commission, Bolaji Owasanoye, whose statutory tenure still remains over three months, to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave beginning on 4 November 2023.

Owasanoye’s tenure is statutorily due to expire on February 3, 2024.

Similari, the President said, “In accordance with the provision of Section 154 of Section 1 and 3, paragraph 12 of Part 1, of the Third Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointments of the under-listed two persons as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

“Commissioner, number one, Saka Bolaji Suleiman, and number two, Professor Gaji Dantata.”

Barau referred the two executive requests to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.