Presidential election tribunal update: ‘I am not going away,’ Atiku declares after Supreme court affirmed Tinubu’s victory

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said that Nigeria as a nation is doomed.

Atiku’s reaction is coming after the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 26, dismissed the former vice president’s appeal for lacking in merit and affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the presidential election.

In the lead judgment delivered by the Chairman of the seven-man panel, Justice Inyang Okoro, the apex court refused to consider the academic records of the President obtained from the Chicago State University, which Atiku sought to tender as fresh evidence to prove his allegation of certificate forgery against the former Lagos state governor.

The other justices on the panel-Uwani Aji, Mohammed Garba, Ibrahim Saulawa, Adamu Jauro, Abubakar Tijjani, and Emmanuel Agim, agreed with the lead judgment dismissing Atiku appeals.

Atiku who spoke on Monday, October 30, however, said Nigeria was the bigger loser of the court verdict.

He said, “The bigger loss is not mine but for Nigeria. If the Supreme Court implies that crime is good and should be rewarded, then Nigeria has lost, and the country is doomed irrespective of who occupies the office.”

Atiku, however, said he will not leave the political arena despite the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed the electoral victory of Tinubu.

“As for me and my party, this phase of work is done. However, I am not going to go away, if you think I am going to go away, forget about it,” the former Vice President said at a press briefing on Monday, October 30 in Abuja.

“For as long as I breathe, I will continue to struggle with other Nigerians to deepen our democracy. I will continue to work for the return of political and economical restructuring that the country needs,” he added.