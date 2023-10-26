Presidential election tribunal update: ‘IReV failure does not stop collation of results,’ Supreme court declares

The Supreme Court has ruled that the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to transmit the election results on its Result Viewing Portal, IReV, did not affect the outcome of the presidential election.

Justice John Okoro while reading the lead judgment, said, “When IReV fails, it does not stop the collation of the results. It deprives people of viewing results. The nonfunction will affect the trust of the electorates in the election.

“Unavailability of IReV cannot be a ground for the election to be nullified.

“The failure did not affect the outcome of the election. The issue is resolved against the appellants.“

Recall that the Supreme Court has earlier rejected the application by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, to be allowed to tender a copy of President Bola Tinubu’s certificate, which he obtained from the Chicago State University, CSU, in the United States.

Justice Inyang Okoro, delivering the lead judgement on Thursday, October 26, held that the constitutionally allowed period for such evidence to be admitted had since elapsed.

It stressed that section 285(5) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, expressly gave the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, a 180-day lifespan to hear and determine in writing, all petitions arising from the presidential election.

According to the Supreme court, considering that the PEPC, which sat as the court of first instance in the presidential dispute, had since delivered its verdict, no provision of the law would allow the admittance of any other evidence at the appeal stage.

It noted that the 180 dads donated to the tribunal by the Constitution, expired on September 17, 2023, adding that the Supreme Court no longer has the requisite jurisdiction to admit the document.