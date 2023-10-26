Presidential election tribunal update: ‘Securing 25 percent votes in FCT not mandatory,’ Supreme court rules

The Supreme Court at the presidential election tribunal on Thursday, October 26, declared that scoring 25 percent votes in the Federal Capital Territory is not mandatory.

It has now agreed with the Court of Appeal that the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is like other states.

The presiding justice of the panel, John Okoro, asked, “Are you saying if someone scores 25 percent votes in 30 states but not in Abuja, he should not be president? Is that how you interpret the law?

“That is not the law. Supreme Court agrees with the Court of Appeal,” he added.