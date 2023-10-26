Presidential election tribunal update: ‘Securing 25 percent votes in FCT not mandatory,’ Supreme court rules

The Supreme Court at the presidential election tribunal on Thursday, October 26, declared that scoring 25 percent votes in the Federal Capital Territory is not mandatory.
It has now agreed with the Court of Appeal that the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is like other states.
The presiding justice of the panel, John Okoro, asked, “Are you saying if someone scores 25 percent votes in 30 states but not in Abuja, he should not be president? Is that how you interpret the law?
“That is not the law. Supreme Court agrees with the Court of Appeal,” he added.
The Supreme Court has earlier rejected the application by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, to be allowed to tender a copy of President Bola Tinubu’s certificate, which he obtained from the Chicago State University, CSU, in the United States.
Justice Inyang Okoro, delivering the lead judgement on Thursday, October 26, held that the constitutionally allowed period for such evidence to be admitted had since elapsed.
It stressed that section 285(5) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, expressly gave the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, a 180-day lifespan to hear and determine in writing, all petitions arising from the presidential election.
According to the Supreme court, considering that the PEPC, which sat as the court of first instance in the presidential dispute, had since delivered its verdict, no provision of the law would allow the admittance of any other evidence at the appeal stage.
It noted that the 180 dads donated to the tribunal by the Constitution, expired on September 17, 2023, adding that the Supreme Court no longer has the requisite jurisdiction to admit the document.