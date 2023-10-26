Presidential election tribunal update: Supreme court dismisses Atiku, Obi’s appeals, affirms Tinubu’s election victory

The Supreme Court has affirmed the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi’s appeals.

The apex court on Wednesday, October 26, affirmed that other panel members agreed with the lead judgment delivered by Justice John Okoro, dismissing Atiku’s appeal and challenging the judgment of the presidential petition tribunal.

They also agreed with Okoro to reject the application of Atiku, seeking to present Tinubu’s credentials obtained from the CSU.

The other justices on the panel are Uwani Aji, Mohammed Garba, Ibrahim Saulawa, Adamu Jauro, Abubakar Tijjani, and Emmanuel Agim.

Salawa Ibrahim said, “The application by Atiku is frivolous and vexatious and deserves to be dismissed. I find no merit in the appeal and dismiss, and I affirm the decision of the lower court.”

Agim said, “I agree with the reasoning if the decision the fresh evidence is not authentic stated by the authority before it was presented. It was not sealed or had the signature. It cannot be used in Nigeria without authentication.”

“I agree to why. It was obvious to all including those that brought it. The FCT violates the Fundamental principle of the interpretation of the Constitution and it must be interpreted in a way that provides equality. The parties should bear their cost.”

The court further said the issues raised by Obi had been dealt with in the Atiku’s appeal.

It also said the issue of double nomination ought not to have been brought before the court.

The other justices on the panel agreed with the lead judgment.