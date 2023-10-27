Presidential Election: Uwak Congratulates Tinubu Over Supreme Court Judgment

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his victory at the Supreme Court over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election. Uwak, who spoke Friday, stated that the verdict was victory for democracy, rule of law and order in the country. Uwak also commended the legal team of Mr President for marshalling out sound legal arguments that eventually won the petitions brought against Tinubu and the Vice President Kashim Shettima. Robinson Uwak said the victory has granted the opportunity to unify the country and advance the country’s progress and the dividends of the “Renewed Hope” agenda. He said, “With the victory of President Tinubu, Nigerian democracy has been strengthened and made more vibrant for the good of all citizens.” He further pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with the present administration, saying, “because I am confident in President Tinubu’s ability to turn around the fortunes of our nation for good.” The Supreme Court in a judgment on Thursday, dismissed the appeals filed by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, for lacking in merit and being vexatious. The apex court affirmed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, which had earlier in September, dismissed the petitions of the opposition candidates.

Related