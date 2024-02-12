Provide access roads to all Renewed Hope Cities and Estates – President Tinubu directs ministers

President Bola Tinubu has instructed the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Works, David Umahi, to kickstart the construction of roads leading to all new Renewed Hope Cities and Estates sites in Abuja and across Nigeria.

Mark Chiese, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, conveyed the president’s directive in a statement.

“On this note, I am today directing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and the Minister of Works to provide access roads to all Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Projects to increase accessibility and liveability starting with this site in Karsana.

“This is because my administration believes that every Nigerian deserves to have access to shelter that is affordable and adequate,” the statement said.

He stated that this move aligns with the federal government’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of Nigerians through decent and affordable shelter.

“It is imperative to ensure that these cities and estates are accessible, livable, and safe to alleviate congestion in urban centers,” he stated.

He further highlighted that the scheme aims to deliver 50,000 housing units of various types in the initial phase, while emphasizing on the significance of the new city developments in generating employment opportunities and fostering economic growth.

“With an estimated 25 direct and indirect jobs per house, the planned 20,000 housing units in the FCT alone will create 500,000 jobs,” he noted.

The statement highlighted the launch coinciding with the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 20,000 housing units in the FCT, starting with a pilot site for 3,112 units in the Karsana district.

Implemented by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), the project targets a total of 100,000 housing units nationwide, with the first phase concentrated in the FCT.

The special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, reiterated the administration’s commitment to providing affordable and adequate housing for Nigerians.

The statement elaborated on the vision of building integrated living communities that redefine residential living nationwide.

However, the president emphasized the goal of creating dynamic, integrated, and self-sustaining communities equipped with essential amenities to enhance residents’ quality of life.

Meanwhile, he commended the innovativeness of the Housing Ministry in leveraging PPP collaborations to attract investments.

He also expressed the government’s intent to design and implement incentive schemes to boost Nigeria’s capital market and ensure the stability, transparency, and integrity of governance and risk management frameworks.