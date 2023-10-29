Provision Of Infrastructure In Rural Areas A Tool To Fight Terrorism, Says Buratai

By Njadvara Musa, Maiduguri 29 October 2023 | 4:00 am Former Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) and Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), has said that infrastructural development in rural areas would aid the fight against terrorism in the North East region. Tukur Buratai Former Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) and Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), has said that infrastructural development in rural areas would aid the fight against terrorism in the North East region. According to him, the provision and sustenance of rural infrastructural facilities are means of protecting lives and property in the country. Buratai spoke yesterday while presenting the first convocation lecture at the Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB), Borno State. He called on stakeholders and authorities at the federal and state levels to commence the construction and rehabilitation of roads for accessibility to rural and ungoverned spaces. Besides accessibility to rural areas, he added that the development of rural infrastructural projects would attract socio-economic development to stem the tide of insecurity in the country. The former CoAS noted that most of the infrastructural development projects are located in the state capitals, tasking the six state governors in the North East region to look inwards and see what they could do to open up their local councils with various facilities. He noted that infrastructural developments in rural areas could also attract investors to harness the vast agricultural, livestock and mineral resources in the states and help to curb poverty and unemployment. NOW A civil society group, Congress for Rights Of Yoruba Nationalities (CROYN), has called on the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, to demonstrate exceptional maturity, courage and patriotism by congratulating President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the poll, which the Supreme Court has now validated. NOW Former Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) and Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), has said that infrastructural development in rural areas would aid the fight against terrorism in the North East region. 5 mins ago A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an aspirant for the governorship election in Edo State, Gideon Ikhine, an engineer, yesterday, vowed to take power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governance in the state after the tenure of Governor Godwin Obaseki. 5 mins ago The second edition of the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) rounded off on a boisterous note as Fidelity Bank Plc hosted a broad range of businesses, regulators, members of the diplomatic corps and other guests to a two-day trade expo in Houston, Texas, United States of America. 5 mins ago The people of Kogi Central Senatorial District, yesterday, trooped out en masse, to declare support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo. 6 mins ago Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have kicked against plans to halt implementation of the recently-approved Competency Based Accelerated Career Progression Plan (CBACPP) by the organisation. 13 mins ago The SkillUpImo Project of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, will on November 4, 2023, admit 40,000 Imo youths as the Cohort Three kicks off. 13 mins ago Politicians , who are in charge of the commonwealth of Nigerians, have been warned to be wary of God’s impending judgment unless they begin to act in the best interest of the people. 27 mins ago AFEX, one of Nigeria’s and Africa’s leading commodities players, last week in Lagos, unveiled a new pricing methodology for its commodities. 27 mins ago President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the Oba of Lagos, His Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu as he marks his 80th birthday, describing the monarch as a fountain of wisdom, knowledge and a staunch custodian of the rich culture and traditions of Lagos.

