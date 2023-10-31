Rema makes history, becomes first Nigerian artist to perform at Balon d’Or

23-year-old crooner, Divine Okubor aka Rema has made history by becoming the first Nigerian musician to sing at the Ballon d’Or.

Ballon d’Or or Golden Ball is an annual preatigious football award presented by French news magazine France Football since 1956.

This year’s edition took place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

The global artiste with popular songs that have a high replay value across many continents, performed a classic rendition of his popular single, Calm Down at the renowned football award in front of the world’s best football players, coaches, football associations, and millions of fans.

He also took a bolder step by shaking the hands of players in the front seat.

At the award ceremony, while Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen became the first ever Nigerian player to make the top ten of the Ballon d’Or, female footballer, Asisat Oshoala of Nigerian Super Falcons found herself at the 20th position.

Rema who also raps and writes his own songs gained initial recognition with the release of Dumebi in 2019.

He was signed to JonzingWorld, a record label owned by Nigerian singer, Charles Enebeli aka D’Prince and affliates to Mavin Records.

He is best known internationally for his 2022 hit single Calm Down. The remix with American singer Selena Gomez of which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and led the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a record-setting 58 weeks until it was surpassed by Tyla’s Water on October 21, 2023.

At only 23 years, he has won an avalanche of awards.

In 2019, Rema won Next Rated award at the Headies, received the Soundcity MVP Award for the best new artist.

Rema’s track, Woman reached number 15 on the World Digital Song Sales.

He won the Best Male Artist category and Digital Artist of the Year in the 16th edition of The Headies for his song Calm Down.