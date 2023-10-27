Reps Summon Naira Marley, MohBad’s Manager Over Late Singer’s Royalties

A joint committee of the House of Representatives has invited controversial musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, as parts of moves to secure proper compensation and royalties for the late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, a.k.a. MohBad. The joint committee, comprising the committees on Youth, Justice and Legislative Compliance, in a letter yesterday, asked Naira Marley and the legal team of the late singer to appear before it on Tuesday, October 31. The letter of invitation was signed by the clerk of the committee, Yusuf Ibrahim. MohBad, an ex-signee of Naira Marley’s record label, died at 27 under unclear circumstances on September 12. Naira Marley has also been accused of bullying or ordering the harassment of the late singer, however, police have identified other suspects connected to the death. Naira Marley had earlier this month turned himself into the police and was taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities by coroner inquest instituted by the Lagos State government. The lawmakers also invited the manager to the late singer, Jiggy Adeoye, to the interactive session on Tuesday. The House said both Naira Marley and Mohbad’s manager were needed to guide the committee on further legislative action. The letter was routed through the President, Performing Musicians Associations of Nigeria (PMAN). The House had resolved to wade into the matter following the adoption of a motion moved by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos). Benson had called for a review of relevant laws guiding the entertainment industry as well as copyright laws, while expressing concerns about the contracts and agreements that entertainers are compelled to sign. The lawmakers during the debate on the matter at plenary on September 26 also assured MohBad’s family of its commitment to secure proper compensation and royalties from his musical works.

