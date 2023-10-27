Reps Summon Naira Marley Over Mohbad’s Royalties

By Jimisayo Opanuga 27 October 2023 | 9:01 am The House of Representatives has summoned singer Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, to appear before it over the royalties of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad. The House of Representatives has summoned singer Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, to appear before it over the royalties of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad. Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley’s record label, tragically passed away at the age of 27 under unclear circumstances on Thursday, September 12. The Lagos State Government ordered a coroner’s inquest into the death of the 27-year-old singer. The House, through its Committee on Justice, Youth, and Legislative Compliance, also invited Jiggy Adeoye, Mohbad’s manager, to appear on October 31. The House’s decision to intervene in the matter was prompted by a motion sponsored by Rep. Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos). Benson urged a review of the laws pertaining to the entertainment industry and copyright, expressing concerns about the contracts and agreements that artists were often compelled to sign. During the debate on the matter at the plenary session on September 26th, the lawmakers expressed their commitment to ensuring proper compensation and royalties for Mohbad’s musical works. The lawmakers also pledged to monitor the ongoing investigation into his death and the royalties accruing to him. 5 mins ago A joint environmental task force has stormed the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State to dislodge the illegal use of the environment. 21 mins ago Some members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) have revealed that only 10 million out of the 73 million Nigerian workers have enrolled in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). 29 mins ago Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested one Obioma Okafor-Ama, popularly known as Alagbon, who has been torn in the flesh of people of the Nise Community in the Awka South Local Government Area. 1 hour ago The House of Representatives has summoned singer Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, to appear before it over the royalties of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad. 1 hour ago The House of Representatives has responded to public criticism regarding its ever-expanding number of standing committees, which has now reached 134, even in the face of economic challenges affecting the country. 2 hours ago The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Friday to Sunday. 2 hours ago No fewer than 20 people sustained various degrees of injuries following a tanker explosion at a petrol station in the Rigasa area of Kaduna. 3 hours ago The Lagos State government yesterday resumed the demolition of illegal structures built on canals and drainage setbacks at the Ikota drainage channel in Lekki. 3 hours ago A joint committee of the House of Representatives has invited controversial musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, as parts of moves to secure proper compensation and royalties for the late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, a.k.a. MohBad. The joint committee, comprising the committees on Youth, Justice and Legislative Compliance, in a letter yesterday, asked… 3 hours ago United States, through its U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), has prioritised climate resilience, adaptation, and mitigation in Africa, expecting 28 delegates from 13 African countries. The USTDA Director, Enoh Titilayo Ebong, in a statement, at the Foreign Press Centre (FPC), yesterday, said 28 African delegates from 13 countries would converge on Los Angeles and…

