Reps summon NIGCOMSAT, NUPRE, other FG agencies over N20.85bn audit query

The House of Representatives through its Public Accounts Committee has summoned the leadership of the Nigeria Communications Satellite Ltd, NIGCOMSAT, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRE, and other government agencies to address a N20.85 billion audit query.

Other agencies included in this action are the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, NEPZA, and three other entities.

Bamidele Salam, leading the committee, led issued a 72-hours ultimatum for these agencies to appear before it.

The audit queries, totaling N20.85 billion, were raised against these agencies by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, AGF

Notable among the summoned agencies are the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, NEPC, and the Federal University of Petroleum Studies in Effurum, Delta State.

Salam emphasised that the decision to summon these agencies followed the their absence during a committee sitting aimed at addressing the audit queries against them.

The lawmaker also issued a stern warning, stating that the invitation represents the final notice before a warrant of arrest could be issued against the heads of these agencies.

Out of the six invited entities, only the Rural Electrification Agency sent letters to the committee requesting that the Chief Executive Officer be excused from attending the hearing.

Furthermore, the investigation encompassed the scrutiny of cash advances and the proper allocation of funds budgeted by the House for some of these agencies.

Salam declared, “We are going to use our constitutional power to ensure that every kobo spent by Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, is prudently utilized.”

The committee members had earlier expressed their dissatisfaction with the attitude of heads of some government agencies towards parliamentary invitations and called for appropriate sanctions.