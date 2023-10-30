Rivers assembly leader, Edison Ehie removed from position as crisis between Wike, Fubara deepens (Video)

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday, October 30, removed the House Leader, Edison Ehie.

Ehie was removed by the lawmakers who were also said to be making attempts to remove the Governor of the State, Siminalayi Fubara.

The removal of the House Leader further led to a crisis as security operatives were said to have fired tear gas outside the Assembly complex.

Governor Fubara was present at the Assembly Complex while the House members fled for safety over the incident.

A protest was also ongoing outside the Complex as of the time of this report.

The development comes hours after a fire broke out at the assembly complex on Sunday night of October 29.

Some thugs in a white Hilux van invaded the assembly complex at about 9 p.m., disarmed the security personnel on duty, and allegedly set the building on fire.

The incident occurred at the assembly complex, opposite the Headquarters of the State Command Police, on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

Over 17 security trucks and four Armoured Personnel Carriers, APC, with over 50 federal security personnel have been deployed to the facility. There are rumors that there is a rift between the governor and his predecessor Nyesom Wike, who is now FCT Minister.