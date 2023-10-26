Rivers CP Handling Case Of UNIPORT Student Killed By Boyfriend – Police

By James Agberebi 26 October 2023 | 1:21 pm Spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force Olumuyiwa Adejobi has said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers state is handling the death of an undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) by her boyfriend. Adejobi made this known while reacting to a post by an X user Gilead. A man, simply identified as Collins, was… Spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force Olumuyiwa Adejobi has said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers state is handling the death of an undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) by her boyfriend. Adejobi made this known while reacting to a post by an X user Gilead. A man, simply identified as Collins, was arrested following the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Justina Nkang, a 300-level undergraduate at UNIPORT. The incident occurred along NTA Road, Mgbuoba in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. The deceased a Biological Chemistry student, was reported missing four days ago. She was said to be undergoing her Industrial Training attachment at a popular private hospital located in the D/Line axis of Port Harcourt where she was last seen. It was gathered that the victim’s decomposing and mutilated remains were seen in her boyfriend’s apartment, whom she had visited after the close of work at the hospital. It was reported that she was murdered by her lover for ritual purposes, as her breast, eyes and other sensitive parts of her body were mutilated. Responding to the C user, Adejobi confirmed that the matter is under investigation. “This is sad. The CP Rivers is handling this, and he will soon speak to it. It’s certain there will be justice. Thanks.” 32 mins ago The troops of Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai today eliminated several Boko Haram terrorists in a separate operation in the North East of Yobe State. It was gathered that the troops who were on a fighting patrol ambushed and eliminated four terrorists in Babangida in Tarmuwa Local Government of Yobe State. Intelligence sources told Zagazola… 41 mins ago Former President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the Supreme Court ruling dismissing the appeals by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) against the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. 41 mins ago Spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force Olumuyiwa Adejobi has said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers state is handling the death of an undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) by her boyfriend. Adejobi made this known while reacting to a post by an X user Gilead. A man, simply identified as Collins, was… 47 mins ago President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed his victory at the Supreme Court and said that the judgment has put a stop to shenanigans. The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the appeals made by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) challenging the victory… 1 hour ago The Forum of Former Members of the Kogi State House of Assembly has unanimously declared its support for the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Usman Ododo, ahead of the November 11 election in the state. 2 hours ago The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the election of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president in the 2023 general election. Tinubu’s election was challenged by his two major opponents – Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Atiku and Obi asked the court to declare each of them… 2 hours ago The Supreme Court, on Thursday, dismissed the appeal by former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, seeking to nullify the February 25, presidential election of President Bola Tinubu. In the notice of appeal, Atiku had urged the apex court to dismiss and set aside the September 6, judgement… 2 hours ago The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased from N4,115.32 recorded in August 2023 to N4,189.96 in September 2023. This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for September 2023 released on Thursday in Abuja. The report said the September 2023 price represented a 1.81… 3 hours ago The Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which ruled that Abuja/FCT should be treated as the 37th state in Nigeria for the purposes of calculating the two-thirds majority required for a presidential candidate to be declared the winner of an election. The verdict was delivered on… 3 hours ago The Supreme Court has said the election of President Tinubu cannot be nullified because of failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit electronic result electronically. In Thursday’s ruling, Justice Iyang Okoro agreed with the Tribunal court that iREV is not a collation centre. Justice Okoro stated that there is an elaborate arrangement…

Related