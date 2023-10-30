Rivers House Leader, Ehie Removed As Crisis Between Wike, Fubara Deepens

The crisis rocking the Executive arm of government in Rivers State and the state legislature took a new twist early on Monday. As early as 8am, the lawmakers who are perceived loyalists to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, gathered and held a hurried sitting in a committee room. Recall that unknown arsonists last night set ablaze the hallowed chamber of the State Assembly. The Guardian gathered that the House of Assembly leader, Edison Ehie, who has been opposed to and blocking avenues to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been removed amid tear gas fired in the premises despite over 17 armoured vehicles stationed around the Assembly complex. Ehie is a strong supporter of Fubara and was said to have frustrated the initial attempt to impeach him (Fubara). Announcing the removal of the majority leader at the Assembly seating in Port Harcourt, the Speaker of the House, Martins Amaehwule, said that the Majority Leader was removed for not attending the Assembly seating. Amaehwule said about 17 members of the House supported his removal. It was learnt that Fubara had earlier sacked the Chief of Staff and the Government House camp commander. Grieved by the developments, some residents especially youths, have taken to the street to protest alleged moves to impeach the governor and possibly cause unrest in the state. Fubara was sighted addressing the protesters as at the time this report was sent.

