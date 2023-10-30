Rivers House of Assembly set on fire over plans to impeach governor Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly, RSHA, has been allegedly set ablaze by suspected political thugs over the move to impeach the state governor on Sunday, October 29.

This is coming amid rumors of an impending impeachment procedure against the state Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and Leader of the House Edison Ehie.

According to reports, some thugs in a white Hilux van invaded the assembly complex at about 9 p.m., disarmed the security personnel on duty, and allegedly set the building on fire.

The incident occurred at the assembly complex, opposite the Headquarters of the State Command Police, on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

However, lawmakers had concluded plans to impeach Fubara and Ehie today Monday, October 30, and resumed sitting following some undisclosed issues.

Over 17 security trucks and four Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) with over 50 federal security personnel have been deployed to the facility. There are rumors that there is a rift between the governor and his predecessor Nyesom Wike, who is now FCT Minister.

