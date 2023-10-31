Rivers: PDP NWC Calls On Wike, Fubara, Others To Resolve Dispute

By Oluyemi Ogunseyin 31 October 2023 | 1:32 pm The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday called on the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to resolve their dispute. Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and former Governor, Nyesom Wike, during the inauguration of Fubara in Port Harcourt. PHOTO: NAN The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday called on the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to resolve their dispute. The NWC in a statement signed by the PDP’s spokesperson, Hon. Debo Ologunagba also urged all actors in the disagreement in Rivers State to sheathe their swords and allow for peaceful and amicable resolution of all the issues. “The NWC urges all PDP members and supporters to be calm and assures that it has commenced processes, using the Party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms to ensure that all matters and areas of disagreement are addressed,” Ologunagba stated. He added that the NWC has also charged all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the PDP in Rivers State to close ranks, unite and focus on the onerous task of governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people. Meanwhile, the embattled governor of Rivers state, Fubara and his predecessor, Wike who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are said to be meeting in Abuja. Fubara and Wike are currently attending the meeting of the police council, which is usually attended by the 36 state governors in Nigeria and the FCT minister. Wike and Fubara shook hands before the commencement of the meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja despite the ongoing dispute between the two. NOW Ahead of the upcoming Governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states respectively, the Chairman, Senate Committee on electoral matters, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli has appealed to eligible voters never to submit themselves to be used by desperate politicians for electoral manipulations. These manipulations, the Senate committee chair, lamented, are capable of disrupting the entire electoral… NOW The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted a report on Tuesday suggesting its intention to redenominate the country’s legal tender, the naira. 6 mins ago The Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority (LDLGA), Mr. Bashir Abiola-Are, has applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his recent appointment as a trustee of the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR). 27 mins ago The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday called on the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to resolve their dispute. 1 hour ago The embattled governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are meeting in Abuja. Fubara and Wike are currently attending the meeting of the police council which is usually attended by the 36 state governors in Nigeria and the FCT minister. Wike and Fubara… 1 hour ago Nigerian singer Abdulazeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and his associate, Samson Eletu, popularly called Sam Larry, have filed a suit against the police and a Lagos magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun. 3 hours ago President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged officers and men of the police to eschew corruption and high-handedness in order to gain the trust and confidence of Nigerians. The President gave the charge today at the Conference and Retreat for Commissioners of Police and above at Owerri, Imo State. The president urged the IGP and his… 3 hours ago The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Tuesday, affirmed the election victory of Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election held in February. The three-member panel, in a judgment, upheld the judgment of the state’s election tribunal and dismissed the appeal filed by Sen. Abubakar Ohere… 3 hours ago Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has warned members of the public to be wary of a fake Facebook account purportedly owned by the governor, which is promising to support businesses to the tune of ₦150,000. 4 hours ago President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate president Bukola Saraki have paid tribute to the late constitutional lawyer Professor Ben Nwabueze. The family of the former Minister of Education confirmed his death with Nwabueze who hailed from Atani in the Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State said to have…

