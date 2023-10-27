S/Court: Tinubu’s Victory Unprecedented, Says BAT Vanguard

By Adamu Abuh, Abuja 27 October 2023 | 1:13 pm BAT Vanguard , a leading Support Group says the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains unprecedented in the annals of the country History. BAT Vanguard , a leading Support Group says the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains unprecedented in the annals of the country History. The national coordinator of the group, Mr Sola Olofin remarked Tinubu’s victory at the Supreme Court is the needed tonic he needs in order to settle down, without any further legal disturbance to do the job Nigerians across the six geo political zones elected him to do. The group noted: “It is important to note that the victory of PBAT in both the court of appeal and supreme court is total as all the 12 respected Justices , 5 at the court of appeal and 7 at the supreme court ruled in his favour. “It is 12 over 12. This is unprecedented in the history of our country. This can only point to the fact that the election that brought Mr. President to power is free, fair and transparent hence the oppositions Parties, LP and PDP could not bring any evidence to court to prove otherwise. “What the oppositions Parties hitherto relied on was propagandas and Media trial. We want to assure the entire Nigerians that you have in PBAT a President who is dependable, trustworthy, reliable and capable to deliver on his electoral promises not withstanding the initial challenges we are facing now. The group thereby appealed to President Tinubu to carry along support groups that worked tirelessly for his victory in the 2024 presidential poll. “As you settle down for governance, please do not forget to appoint leaders and members of support Groups, Party faithfuls who have worked assiduously in your emergence both at the presidential primary and general election into positions in your government as both you and our great Party need the Support Groups going forward,” they noted. 21 mins ago A former senator Ben Murray-Bruce has called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his victory in the 2023 election. Murray-Bruce made this call on Friday after the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals made by… 21 mins ago A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his victory at the Supreme Court over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election. 32 mins ago European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuella Isopi, has urged Nigerian students to leverage on the functional education system in Europe to develop skills needed to be successful in life. 38 mins ago Two weeks after the Kano State Police Command declared him wanted, the ring leader of the notorious thugs in Kano, Abba Burakita, has submitted himself and his dangerous weapons to the command headquarters. 39 mins ago The Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on Friday revealed that the Supreme Court is now having the lowest number of Justices in its history. According to him, the Apex Court has only 10 Justices on its bench to tackle the heavy workload of pending cases. Justice Ariwoola spoke on the occasion of… 43 mins ago As part of efforts to combat soil Helminths infection prominent in most parts of northern states, a Non/Governmental Organization (NGO), Thrive Together Women Empowerment Initiative (TTWEI) in collaboration with the state ministry of Health, has kick-started on deworming of girl child in the state. 50 mins ago Comrade Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, aka Fadojoe, who was the former Presidential aspirant under Labour Party, has called on Nigerians interested in building a new nation to wake up to the reality that it takes a united people to rescue the country from sit-tight politicians. According to him, the old generation of politicians have destroyed and… 55 mins ago BAT Vanguard , a leading Support Group says the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains unprecedented in the annals of the country History. 1 hour ago The Federal Government has expressed commitment to the operationalization of new mental health acts for the protection of rights of the mentally challenged persons. The Minister for Health and Human Service, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate made the disclosure at a stakeholder dialogue organized by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to commemorate the 2023 World… 1 hour ago The Jigawa Government says 65,000 girls have been vaccinated against the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) in the state.

