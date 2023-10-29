Sanwo-Olu turns fashion model, walks the runway at Lagos Fashion Week (Photos)

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State on Saturday, October 28, joined models on the runway during the annual Lagos Fashion Week.

The fashion show held from October 26 to 28.

It featured new collections from local designers.

Sanwo-Olu was at one of the shows with his entourage.

The Lagos governor joined a slew of models to close the show for fashion designer, Emmy Kasbit.

Photos from the presentation show him blowing a kiss to the audience from the stage.

This won’t be the first time the governor will be found in an unconventional setting.

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election, he was spotted in a salon fixing a lady’s hair.

The governor was seen stretching the lady’s hair while the stylist watched in awe.

Emmy Kasbit whose fashion show Sanwo-Olu walked the runway for, was founded in 2014 with the sole aim of creating timeless garments and showcasing the Nigerian sustainable fashion craft to the world.

The fashion house’s design aesthetic is clean with structured architectural cuts. Ituses traditional methods, enhanced with sartorial classics to create ageless garments while also using their signature hand woven Akwete textile to tell stories of Nigeria’s rich culture, by narrating past traditional occurrences.

The Lagos Fashion Week is an annual multi-day clothing trade show that takes place in Lagos State.

It was founded in 2011 by Omoyemi Akerele and it is Africa’s largest fashion event drawing considerable media attention, nationally and internationally.

It showcases over 60 Nigerian and African fashion designers to a global audience of more than 40,000 retailers, media and consumers and ultimately, the African fashion industry; by bringing together buyers, consumers and the media to view the current collections of designers at a four day event in Lagos.

As a leading fashion event on the African fashion calendar, Lagos Fashion Week leads the way with initiatives that support, strengthens and develop the fashion industry. Beyond the runway, the annual event provides a physical platform that’s gradually repositioning fashion as a useful tool for commerce and creativity in Nigeria.