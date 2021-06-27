SCOAN appoints TB Joshua’s wife, General Overseer

The founder of Synagogue Church of All Nation, Temitope Balogun Joshua, may be dead and gone, but there are indications that his legacy (the church) will continue without disruptions as his wife, Evelyn Joshua has been tipped to continue in his stead.

According to AfricaNews, a France based news outlet, elders of the church met and declared Evel“Someone must take charge immediately and give spiritual direction on the mode of service continuity. So much spiritual and financial effort went into building SCOAN and it cannot just waste away,” a top aide of the church said.

Evelyn, who met the late Joshua over 30 years ago and bore him three children, was said to have been serving as the second-in-command to her husband before his death earlier this month, performing the role of a preacher and offering counseling to church members.

Joshua who died at 57 would be buried at the church in a weeklong event that will take place from July 5 to 11, beginning with a candlelight procession while a tribute service and service of songs/all-night praise will be held on July 6 and 7.

His lying-in-state will be held on July 8, while the funeral and interment will follow on July 9. A thanksgiving service is scheduled for July 11.

All the services will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV.