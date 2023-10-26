Senate Committee Assures Support For Army To Curb Insecurity

The Nigerian Senate has assured the Nigerian Army (NA) of total support in surmounting security challenges plaguing the country. The Senate made this commitment on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, when the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, led members of the Committee on a familiarization visit to the Army Headquarters in Abuja. Senator Yar’Adua appreciated the efforts of the Nigerian Army in diligently performing its statutory roles as mandated by the constitution. The Senator advocated for cooperation between the legislative body and the Nigerian Army to perform its legislative oversight functions in bringing about legislative reforms that will enhance NA’s efforts in effectively actualizing its constitutional responsibilities of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and guaranteeing security in the country. The legislators, who were briefed on the operational and administrative activities of the NA, admitted that the Nigerian Army is confronted with daunting security challenges and pledged to provide necessary support in ensuring that troops’ welfare is catered for adequately. He added, that this will motivate the troops to perform optimally. The Senate Chairman presented the draft legislative agenda for the NA to the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, noting that the committee will give priority to the quest for the NA to acquire requisite enablers to enhance its operational efficiency. In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff appreciated the committee for their critical role in promoting effective functioning of the NA. The COAS stated that the NA appreciates the importance of the oversight function of the legislature, pointing out, that this has guided the NA, as it strives to execute its constitutional roles. The Army Chief averred that the NA being the representative of the people from various constituencies across the country, cherish the feedback from the Senate, which has helped in redefining the ongoing operations of the NA. General Lagbaja expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for the support the NA has so far received, since the inauguration of the National Assembly. The highlight of the visit was the presentation of proposed legislative agenda to the COAS by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army.

